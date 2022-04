The Milwaukee Bucks lost more than just Game 2 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. They also lost former All-Star forward Khris Middleton to a sprained MCL. Middleton has officially been ruled out for Games 3 and 4 in Chicago. The injury is likely to keep him out beyond that as well., as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes he will be out the rest of the series. That certainly complicates things for a Bucks squad looking to repeat as NBA Champions. Last year, the team was mostly healthy all the way through the playoffs. But that’s in part why it is so difficult to go back-to-back. You can never predict health.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO