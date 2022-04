ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Visits to primary care doctors during the pandemic dropped 60 percent in our state. Now doctors are urging New Mexicans to get the regular health screenings they may have put off the last few years, but people are struggling to get appointments due to New Mexico’s dire need of medical professionals. Thirty-two out of 33 counties in the state are having a primary care shortage, with the exception of Los Alamos.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO