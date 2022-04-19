ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Lowriders return to National City in May for cruising lift

By Ciara Encinas
 3 days ago
After a year of work to repeal the National City ordinance that bans cruising, the dates are set for cruising nights in National City.

The National City Mayor and council voted in early April to allow the temporary period to begin May 6, and continue every first Friday of the month through October. Below are those dates:

  • May 6
  • June 3
  • July 1
  • August 5
  • September 2
  • October 7

"Once you turn on your engine and you just start rolling. Your mind, your soul feels so alive," said Marcos "Rabbit" Arellano, Impalas Car Club president as he gripped his steering wheel.

Low riders like him are excited following the city council's decision.

The United Lowrider Coalition started the movement and has been going back and forth with city leaders and car clubs.

"This is a historic event. This is a victory for us," said Jovita Arellano, United Lowrider Coalition.

The first cruise will begin at Sweetwater High School, according to Arellano.

"The school is going to get the mariachi involved, the cheerleading squad is going to be out there. We're going to have the band. It's going to be like a big parade out there," said Rabbit Arellano.

During that time the group hopes to take back the negative stereotype of crime that came with the ban and make it all about family.

"It's in our blood. It's a passion that we have with our cars to go cruise," he said.

The coalition explained it is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to leave the city better than they found it.

"We're doing self-policing we met with the club presidents a week ago and we said look we need your help, your support. We need to have a successful event," said Jovita Arellano.

While the cruises are free to the public, they hit the pockets of the United Lowrider Coalition.

"The coalition has to pay for a permit to do the paperwork to get the temporary use permit for the next six months. We had to pay for that. We had to pay to get a business license in national city for that," she said.

That's not all of it, the group has to pay for signage and clean-up efforts but they say all the work was worth it will continue. The group hasn't given up on its goal to fully repeal the ban.

