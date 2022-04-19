ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Top 7 Web3 Marketing Agencies

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tech industry is seen to have dominated the global market with different developments from Web2 to Web3 in terms of its version and services. Marketing agencies that are involved in the digital marketing of Web3 all have a goal and that is to create Web3 platforms and other tools that...

hackernoon.com

hackernoon.com

An Introduction to MaaS; Marketplace As a Service

There is an emerging trend in startup land called MaaS (Marketplace-as-a-service) It is a well-established, revenue-driven thing. The strong ones will be able to transform their industry and make revenue by taking fees from every transaction. The companies that will integrate structure + flexibility in an efficient way will win, but the companies that have been monopolized by powerhouse corporations will try to fight the model, he says. MaaS solutions will be integrated into niche verticals in every field and industry.
hackernoon.com

How to Build a Strong Local SEO Strategy (5 Expert Tips)

Do you want to improve your local SEO? If so, prioritizing for mobile users, choosing keywords with voice search in mind, and adding schema markup to your site are three ways to get started. While reading about search engine optimization (SEO), you may have heard marketers talk about local SEO....
hackernoon.com

How to Perfect Your Startup's Content Marketing Strategy

Content Marketing involves creating and sharing articles, videos, and other content to attract, engage, and retain an audience. This strategy creates expertise, raises brand awareness, and keeps your company at the forefront of your audience when they need to buy what you sell. 90% of marketers using content marketing plan to continue investing the same amount in the channel in 2022. Guest blogging helps small businesses increase the domain authority of their website by generating backlinks back to their site. The internet is the 21st-century market with an average of 500 million blogs published daily.
hackernoon.com

Content Is King: 5 Content Creation Tips for Marketing Professionals

To stay ahead in a highly competitive online marketplace, you have to produce high-quality content. Content refers to text-based articles, blogs, graphics that attempts to deliver information or entertainment to your audience. Content that stays in the mind of the viewer long after it has been read is great content, to say the least. Content creators often start with keywords even before ideation. To make your content visible to search engines, you must include SEO techniques for content marketing. You may just have less than 2 minutes to make an impression on your potential customers.
hackernoon.com

How to Effectively Share Knowledge Within your Organisation

Internal organizational knowledge sharing is a cycle that starts when you onboard an employee and continues through the employee's employment cycle. The average new hire will be assigned 3 documents to sign, upload, or acknowledge, and 41 administrative tasks to complete, such as desk set-up. With Guidde your Salesforce Sales Operations or Marketing Operations teams will have their training videos prepared and recorded in advance, no onboarding sessions required and the new employee doesn’t have to start consuming endless videos/documentations on day one.
hackernoon.com

Digital Ad Trends to Watch in 2022: Market Monopoly, Privacy Concerns, and New Disruptive Tech

What does the martech market look like right now, what disruptive tech is emerging, and are there any new trends to watch in 2022? Read my new interview to find the answers. Ads are a crucial part of the modern internet, but it is also a very complex and ever-changing market with trends that affect us all. Are there any players that can challenge the power of Google, what are the current data security developments in this space, and what is the next big ad thing?
hackernoon.com

How Does One Audit DeFi Platforms?

The safety of users' funds in DeFi isn't guaranteed by monetary authorities. Huge vaults and armed security personnel also don't jump in to assist you. It all comes down to the soundness of the code. Bad Practices. Bad Practices Everywhere. It’s quite common for the DeFi space to launch products in a rush and then try to patch and adjust them once they're out. We have seen, and continue to see, projects that go down this route get hacked or exploited. In the crypto world, users rely on platforms and code, not human beings making decisions. Air-tight code is a must. Going through many audits needs to be the default, not a nice-to-have for Web3 protocols. Regardless of the expense. In this piece, I’ll highlight the importance of DeFi audits. We’ll also explore what ideal scenarios look like, and reflect on Fringe Finance’s first-hand experience of performing a double audit.
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
hackernoon.com

How to Create Irresistible Lead Magnets with Content Marketing

Content marketing is a great option - and using lead magnets can help you attract even more leads. You need to keep certain best tips in mind and create a variety of lead magnets to build your email list. Ebooks and Whitepapers are a great way to provide value to your leads while also getting them interested in your products or services. Checklists are another simple but effective lead magnet option. Toolplates are another great option for businesses that want to position themselves as experts in their field.
hackernoon.com

How Happy Employees Lead to Happy Customers

While most businesses focus on customer satisfaction, they often overlook employee satisfaction. Studies show that highly engaged teams outperform unengaged ones by 21%. What's more, happier employees offer better service to customers. That means happier customers. Let's look at some ways to increase employee satisfaction in your business. Here are some tips to improve customer experience:
hackernoon.com

How Estimated Time of Arrival is Calculated in Logistics Tech

Customer satisfaction is everything for each business since it directly influences the profit of organizations. When consumers receive items on time, 43% of them have favorable reviews regarding delivery services. 65% of people consider projected delivery time to be a critical factor in selecting a logistics company. The computation is complicated because various elements must be taken into consideration to anticipate arrival time – whether for a cargo truck, wagon, car, or any other way to move. The formula is the total distance divided divided by average speed.
hackernoon.com

The Developers' Guide to Liquid, One of the First Sidechains of Bitcoin by Blockstream

This article aims at developers and is based on a presentation I held for the Pixelmatic team. I simplified some explanations on purpose. If you are not familiar with Bitcoin, you should read my introduction to Bitcoin here:://://hackernoon.com/an-essential-introduction-to-bitcoin-for-developers> The main currency is L-BTC (Liquid Bitcoin), the result of the pegging of Bitcoin. It is managed by a static federation of 15 members, but soon dynamic. The Federation will co-sign a transaction out of their 11 of 15 multisig wallet that sends out the amount requested to one of the functionaries described anonymously.
hackernoon.com

How Will Blockchain Fix the Centralization of Data?

'Blockchain' -- a relative unknown to the majority of Internet users and a familiar topic to you and me -- has an enormous potential to change how we interact with our devices, our daily transactions, and our respective governments. Several excellent books have been written on blockchain technologies that you should take a look at, but the one we will reference the most is written by George Gilder and is titled Life After Google. Gilder argues that within the past decade, we have been able to make phones with exponentially faster processors and larger memories, but an increasing amount of processing and information storage is done remotely from massive data centers in places like Oregon. The centralization of data by behemoths such as Google and Amazon is the clearest example of an inherently broken and insecure system of internet use. The blockchain can fix that.
hackernoon.com

Implement a CDP with Ease Using mParticle's Sample Applications

Developers rarely look forward to integrating third-party systems into their projects. The learning curve to understand vendor platforms is time-consuming and diverts attention away from more interesting product initiatives. Our sample applications address this problem by helping developers understand how mParticle works on various platforms and providing production-quality, copy/paste-ready code to implement our CDP with ease.
hackernoon.com

Revisiting The Golden Circle by Simon Sinek

Why are some leaders more influential, inspiring and innovative than others? Why do some organizations command greater loyalty from customers and employees alike?. Simon Sinek maybe have one of the most popular TED talks of all time. The Golden Circle theory explains how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change in a business based on his research into how the most successful organizations think, act and communicate if they start with why.
hackernoon.com

The Founder & CEO of Kudigo Talks About Tech Startups in Ghana

Kingsley Abrokwah is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, carved out of a need to excel and make an impact. Over the span of 10 years, he has started and exited 2 Tech startups in Ghana, each focused on developing software solutions solving problems peculiar to the African terrain, while at the same time offering a global appeal.
hackernoon.com

Interview with Elnaz Sarraf, Woman in Tech and STEM

CEO and founder of ROYBI Robot, the world’s first AI-powered smart companion to teach children languages and STEM skills. ROYBI has been named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions in Education, "I want to be one of the people who pave the way for other women who get into tech. I want to show that you can set your mind to make your dreams come true."
