Sandwich, MA

Sandwich girls lacrosse A/M Claire Moniz voted SBLive’s Massachusetts High School Athlete of the Week

By Regan Dickson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations to Sandwich girls lacrosse attack/midfielder Claire Moniz for being voted SBLive’s Massachusetts High School Athlete of the Week for April...

news.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Patriot Ledger

Middleboro softball, NDA lax earn top marks

Our spring high school sports coverage has really picked up steam this week. We highlighted our baseball players to watch and released our first top 10 rankings for girls lacrosse and softball.  Notre Dame Academy and Hingham landed the top two spots on our girls lacrosse poll. NDA will be one of the favorites...
The Standard-Times

How Old Rochester beat Apponequet in a battle of undefeated boys lacrosse teams

MATTAPOISETT — You can't blink when Tyler Cardinal is on the field. He's crafty, has good speed and at 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, he's easy to lose track of. "You have to keep an eye on him at all times, because he's dangerous every time he touches the ball," Old Rochester coach Mike Forns said of his talented junior attacker. "He has a good IQ for the game and he reads the field well. He always seems to be in the right spot at the right time and he's a good finisher around the net."
ROCHESTER, MA
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, April 21

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. The Vikings (7-0, 5-0 SCC) got singles wins from No. 1 Brooklyn Bindas (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 Saige Galhardo (6-2, 6-0). Wareham’s first doubles team of Mackenzie Brodley and Olivia Powers won 6-0, 6-1 while Allison Sciaraffa and Fredi Gakidis were 6-2, 6-0 winners at No. 2. “It was a dominating performance by Saige Galhardo at second singles and a very competitive and well played match by Giuliana L’Homme at third singles,” said head coach Geoff Sweet, adding that Bindas, Brodley, Powers, Sciaraffa and Gakidis remain undefeated on the season.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Stamford Advocate

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (April 20): Despite New Canaan setback, Darien stays No. 1

Like we said in the preseason, in some sports polls, there's a default, a team that voters always go to at the start when there's no convincing reason not to. When the default loses in the first quarter of the season to a rival that had been in the middle of the top 10? Apparently then all heck breaks loose, at least in this week's GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.
DARIEN, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Defeat Lancers 17-10

WORCESTER – The Framingham State University women’s lacrosse team jumped out to a 7-3 lead after one quarter and never looked back as they defeated Worcester State 17-10 Wednesday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Coughlin Field in Worcester. With the victory, Framingham State...
WORCESTER, MA
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: McMahon leads RFA girls lacrosse over Syracuse ...

Isibeal McMahon scored five goals to power the Rome Free Academy girls lacrosse team to a 17-4 steamrolling of Syracuse on the road Monday in non-league play. RFA’s Alexandra Tapia had a hat trick and two assists and teammate Drew Kopek also had a hat trick. Danielle D’Aiuto and...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsTimes

Tale of the Tape: No. 1 Warde at No. 2 Ridgefield

Ridgefield: Andrew Castelluccio, Sr. P; Matthew Bucciero, Sr. SS; Daniel Bucciero, Sr. 3B. Warde: Roman DiGiacomo, Sr. C; Zack Broderick, Sr. P/1B; John Heitzman, Sr. OF. At the beginning of the season neither Fairfield Warde nor Ridgefield were ranked in the top two spots and Ridgefield wasn't even in the GameTimeCT Top 10.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Hammond, Castagliuolo help Stonington to win

STONINGTON — Wynn Hammond struck out nine and Matt Castagliuolo hit a bases-loaded triple as Stonington High beat Windham, 11-1, in an ECC Division III baseball game Tuesday. The game ended after five innings via the mercy rule. Hammond allowed just one hit in the first inning and walked...
STONINGTON, CT
