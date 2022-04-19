ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Miki Agrawal on Meaningful Branding and Leveraging Humor in Marketing - ABC Money

By Debora Marcus
hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiki Agrawal’s newest company, TUSHY, is working to make bidets mainstream in the U.S. A small option that can be hooked to the toilet without a cumbersome setup or stress can be used anywhere. The company claims that a person can use 80% less toilet paper when they use a bidet....

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Content Is King: 5 Content Creation Tips for Marketing Professionals

To stay ahead in a highly competitive online marketplace, you have to produce high-quality content. Content refers to text-based articles, blogs, graphics that attempts to deliver information or entertainment to your audience. Content that stays in the mind of the viewer long after it has been read is great content, to say the least. Content creators often start with keywords even before ideation. To make your content visible to search engines, you must include SEO techniques for content marketing. You may just have less than 2 minutes to make an impression on your potential customers.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

How to Perfect Your Startup's Content Marketing Strategy

Content Marketing involves creating and sharing articles, videos, and other content to attract, engage, and retain an audience. This strategy creates expertise, raises brand awareness, and keeps your company at the forefront of your audience when they need to buy what you sell. 90% of marketers using content marketing plan to continue investing the same amount in the channel in 2022. Guest blogging helps small businesses increase the domain authority of their website by generating backlinks back to their site. The internet is the 21st-century market with an average of 500 million blogs published daily.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Build Your Personal Brand on LinkedIn with These 5 Effective Tips

An incomplete or sloppy profile can give the wrong impression to others, sabotaging your efforts. LinkedIn’s algorithm favorites professionals who have complete profiles and gives them a boost in search results. With a complete and well-crafted profile, you definitely have a massive advantage over others. The different profile sections allow you to describe your strengths and experience best and add more relevant keywords that make you pop up in searches. To be truly impactful, your personal brand should represent what makes you a unique professional and a powerful candidate for any job position.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Tushy
hackernoon.com

Revisiting The Golden Circle by Simon Sinek

Why are some leaders more influential, inspiring and innovative than others? Why do some organizations command greater loyalty from customers and employees alike?. Simon Sinek maybe have one of the most popular TED talks of all time. The Golden Circle theory explains how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change in a business based on his research into how the most successful organizations think, act and communicate if they start with why.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Interview with Elnaz Sarraf, Woman in Tech and STEM

CEO and founder of ROYBI Robot, the world’s first AI-powered smart companion to teach children languages and STEM skills. ROYBI has been named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions in Education, "I want to be one of the people who pave the way for other women who get into tech. I want to show that you can set your mind to make your dreams come true."
EDUCATION
hackernoon.com

How to Create Irresistible Lead Magnets with Content Marketing

Content marketing is a great option - and using lead magnets can help you attract even more leads. You need to keep certain best tips in mind and create a variety of lead magnets to build your email list. Ebooks and Whitepapers are a great way to provide value to your leads while also getting them interested in your products or services. Checklists are another simple but effective lead magnet option. Toolplates are another great option for businesses that want to position themselves as experts in their field.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

4 Tools to Schedule Pinterest Posts

Here are some tools that allow you to schedule Pinterest posts for the future. Here are some tools that allow you to schedule Pinterest posts for the future. Pinterest posts can be an awesome marketing tool and get a ton of reach. However, Pinterest’s native scheduler only allows you to schedule posts for up to 2 weeks in advance.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
hackernoon.com

How Happy Employees Lead to Happy Customers

While most businesses focus on customer satisfaction, they often overlook employee satisfaction. Studies show that highly engaged teams outperform unengaged ones by 21%. What's more, happier employees offer better service to customers. That means happier customers. Let's look at some ways to increase employee satisfaction in your business. Here are some tips to improve customer experience:
ECONOMY
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Save big on products from Beauty Brands online

ST. LOUIS – It’s a great time to stock up on hair products and save. Beauty Brands online is having its annual sale. Check out deals on hairspray, dry shampoo, and texture spray all for $9.98. Buy four and you will get a free full-size gift. You’re sure to find your favorite brand with more than 115 products to choose from. Get free shipping when you spend $50. Click here to shop this deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hackernoon.com

Digital Ad Trends to Watch in 2022: Market Monopoly, Privacy Concerns, and New Disruptive Tech

What does the martech market look like right now, what disruptive tech is emerging, and are there any new trends to watch in 2022? Read my new interview to find the answers. Ads are a crucial part of the modern internet, but it is also a very complex and ever-changing market with trends that affect us all. Are there any players that can challenge the power of Google, what are the current data security developments in this space, and what is the next big ad thing?
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

An Introduction to MaaS; Marketplace As a Service

There is an emerging trend in startup land called MaaS (Marketplace-as-a-service) It is a well-established, revenue-driven thing. The strong ones will be able to transform their industry and make revenue by taking fees from every transaction. The companies that will integrate structure + flexibility in an efficient way will win, but the companies that have been monopolized by powerhouse corporations will try to fight the model, he says. MaaS solutions will be integrated into niche verticals in every field and industry.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How to Build a Strong Local SEO Strategy (5 Expert Tips)

Do you want to improve your local SEO? If so, prioritizing for mobile users, choosing keywords with voice search in mind, and adding schema markup to your site are three ways to get started. While reading about search engine optimization (SEO), you may have heard marketers talk about local SEO....
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Effectively Share Knowledge Within your Organisation

Internal organizational knowledge sharing is a cycle that starts when you onboard an employee and continues through the employee's employment cycle. The average new hire will be assigned 3 documents to sign, upload, or acknowledge, and 41 administrative tasks to complete, such as desk set-up. With Guidde your Salesforce Sales Operations or Marketing Operations teams will have their training videos prepared and recorded in advance, no onboarding sessions required and the new employee doesn’t have to start consuming endless videos/documentations on day one.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

What is the Best Way to Measure Developer Productivity in 2022?

Google’s DevOps Research and Assessment team (DORA) have developed a framework of four key software delivery performance metrics to measure developer productivity. The four Accelerate metrics include deployment frequency, change failure rate, lead time for changes and time to restore services in the event of incidents that impair users. The DORA metrics take a relatively holistic approach to productivity, helping teams to identify if they are reaching their internal goals and their organization's reliability targets, or if they need to retool aspects of their development cycle. However, these metrics are only part of the picture. Nicole Forsgren from Github recognises the need for Collaboration and Wellbeing to become part of the standard way in which elite developer teams quantify good performance.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

5 Tips to Foster Workplace Creativity

These techniques today help you create an environment that promotes and boosts your creativity. Embrace different perspectives and viewpoints in order to tap into the creative energy of employees. Dim lighting can be more conducive to creative thinking, while too much light can interfere with sleep and even trigger migraines. Certain colors promote creativity, while others can make you feel down and uninspired. The benefits of embracing diverse viewpoints outweigh the risks. Embracing failure is one of the most effective ways to encourage creativity in the workplace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

Using DAOs for Shareholder Activism to Overcome Traditional Corporate Governance

Shareholder activism is important for a thriving corporate culture. By keeping management accountable, activist investors promote change. But the current state of corporate governance stifles effective shareholder activism. Archaic conventions, like the Annual General Meeting (AGM) make it difficult for shareholders to organize for change. DAOs have a flexible organization structure, making it easier to launch calls for change. As such, a DAO-style structure may be what activist investors need.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How Does One Audit DeFi Platforms?

The safety of users' funds in DeFi isn't guaranteed by monetary authorities. Huge vaults and armed security personnel also don't jump in to assist you. It all comes down to the soundness of the code. Bad Practices. Bad Practices Everywhere. It’s quite common for the DeFi space to launch products in a rush and then try to patch and adjust them once they're out. We have seen, and continue to see, projects that go down this route get hacked or exploited. In the crypto world, users rely on platforms and code, not human beings making decisions. Air-tight code is a must. Going through many audits needs to be the default, not a nice-to-have for Web3 protocols. Regardless of the expense. In this piece, I’ll highlight the importance of DeFi audits. We’ll also explore what ideal scenarios look like, and reflect on Fringe Finance’s first-hand experience of performing a double audit.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

The Rise Of AI & Cyber Security - 8 Must Try Tools In 2022

Nearly two-thirds of organizations are using or plan to use AI capabilities in their security operations by 2023. The demand for artificial intelligence cybersecurity tools is also growing at an exponential rate. The days of deliberate, human-driven malware attacks are fading fast. Cybersecurity experts are turning to artificial intelligence to be able to keep up with the variety and speed of modern day cyber threats. Artificial intelligence is a fancy way to describe the process of building machines that can learn and respond to their environment. In cybersecurity, artificial intelligence tools are programmed to look for certain indicators of risk or threat.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How Estimated Time of Arrival is Calculated in Logistics Tech

Customer satisfaction is everything for each business since it directly influences the profit of organizations. When consumers receive items on time, 43% of them have favorable reviews regarding delivery services. 65% of people consider projected delivery time to be a critical factor in selecting a logistics company. The computation is complicated because various elements must be taken into consideration to anticipate arrival time – whether for a cargo truck, wagon, car, or any other way to move. The formula is the total distance divided divided by average speed.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy