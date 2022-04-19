ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Digital Ad Trends to Watch in 2022: Market Monopoly, Privacy Concerns, and New Disruptive Tech

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does the martech market look like right now, what disruptive tech is emerging, and are there any new trends to watch in 2022? Read my new interview to find the answers. Ads are a crucial part of the modern internet, but it is also a very complex and ever-changing market...

hackernoon.com

laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Your Private Data Is All Over the Internet. Here's What You Can Do About It

If you're reading this, it's likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. It's never a bad time to get your internet privacy ducks in a row and effectively "delete" yourself from the internet. But if you're wondering how deleting yourself from the internet can stop companies from getting hold of your info? Short answer: It can't.
INTERNET
Arizona Mirror

Apple digital driver’s license in Arizona raise privacy concerns

Arizona is the first state to allow driver’s licenses to be placed in Apple’s digital wallet, but digital rights activists are concerned about what it could mean for the future of privacy.  People in Arizona can now upload their driver’s license or state ID to their iPhone, add it to their wallet app and use […] The post Apple digital driver’s license in Arizona raise privacy concerns appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
hackernoon.com

How Will Blockchain Fix the Centralization of Data?

'Blockchain' -- a relative unknown to the majority of Internet users and a familiar topic to you and me -- has an enormous potential to change how we interact with our devices, our daily transactions, and our respective governments. Several excellent books have been written on blockchain technologies that you should take a look at, but the one we will reference the most is written by George Gilder and is titled Life After Google. Gilder argues that within the past decade, we have been able to make phones with exponentially faster processors and larger memories, but an increasing amount of processing and information storage is done remotely from massive data centers in places like Oregon. The centralization of data by behemoths such as Google and Amazon is the clearest example of an inherently broken and insecure system of internet use. The blockchain can fix that.
TECHNOLOGY
#Consumer Privacy#Online Privacy#Digital Privacy#Information Privacy#Martech#Google#Otm#Iphone#Appstore
pymnts

Big Tech Blasts EU’s Landmark Digital Markets Act

The newly-unveiled Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union (EU) is being blasted by big technology companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon for being more aggressive than originally anticipated, Financial Times reported on Friday (March 25). Europe’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager won backing from EU members and lawmakers for...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
hackernoon.com

An Introduction to MaaS; Marketplace As a Service

There is an emerging trend in startup land called MaaS (Marketplace-as-a-service) It is a well-established, revenue-driven thing. The strong ones will be able to transform their industry and make revenue by taking fees from every transaction. The companies that will integrate structure + flexibility in an efficient way will win, but the companies that have been monopolized by powerhouse corporations will try to fight the model, he says. MaaS solutions will be integrated into niche verticals in every field and industry.
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

This Is the Future of Digital Ads. Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready?

There are massive changes on the horizon for marketing agencies, specifically with respect to digital advertising. Due to the pandemic, streaming media advertising such as connected TV (CTV) has become significantly more popular than more traditional forms. CTV distributes over-the-top (OTT) ads to consumers via various streaming services. OTT essentially...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How to Build a Strong Local SEO Strategy (5 Expert Tips)

Do you want to improve your local SEO? If so, prioritizing for mobile users, choosing keywords with voice search in mind, and adding schema markup to your site are three ways to get started. While reading about search engine optimization (SEO), you may have heard marketers talk about local SEO....
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Content Is King: 5 Content Creation Tips for Marketing Professionals

To stay ahead in a highly competitive online marketplace, you have to produce high-quality content. Content refers to text-based articles, blogs, graphics that attempts to deliver information or entertainment to your audience. Content that stays in the mind of the viewer long after it has been read is great content, to say the least. Content creators often start with keywords even before ideation. To make your content visible to search engines, you must include SEO techniques for content marketing. You may just have less than 2 minutes to make an impression on your potential customers.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

What Mobile Apps will be Built in 2022

Our hot take on mobile app development predictions and trends for the rest of 2022. The world is becoming increasingly connected and the mobile app industry is changing and growing at an unprecedented rate. Brands cannot afford to ignore the expanding mobile consumer market when almost everyone carries a smartphone. As more brands seek to develop mobile apps, software development companies need to know how to meet their needs.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Top 7 Web3 Marketing Agencies

The tech industry is seen to have dominated the global market with different developments from Web2 to Web3 in terms of its version and services. Marketing agencies that are involved in the digital marketing of Web3 all have a goal and that is to create Web3 platforms and other tools that help businesses and companies to be well-connected in the tech sector, and also create sales and leads for them. Crowdcreate is a top-rated Web3 marketing agency that is capable of providing strategies and secrets you are missing in your business.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Build Machine Learning Algorithms that Actually Work

However, discussing applications of machine learning in theory is much different than actually applying machine learning models at scale in production. In this article, we walk through common challenges and corresponding solutions to making machine learning a force multiplier for your data organization. -Misalignment between actual business needs and machine learning objectives -Machine learning model training that doesn’t generalize -Machine learning testing and validation issues -Machine learning deployment and serving hurdles -Tactics for scalable machine learning in production.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Create Irresistible Lead Magnets with Content Marketing

Content marketing is a great option - and using lead magnets can help you attract even more leads. You need to keep certain best tips in mind and create a variety of lead magnets to build your email list. Ebooks and Whitepapers are a great way to provide value to your leads while also getting them interested in your products or services. Checklists are another simple but effective lead magnet option. Toolplates are another great option for businesses that want to position themselves as experts in their field.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
KHON2

EU agrees on new digital rules to rein in Big Tech dominance

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union set the stage for a stepped-up crackdown on big tech companies with an agreement on landmark digital rules to rein in online “gatekeepers” such as Google and Facebook parent Meta. EU officials agreed late Thursday on wording for the bloc’s Digital...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Brave browser and DuckDuckGo users will now see less of Google AMP on the web

In context: Google originally came up with Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) framework to help websites load faster on mobile. However, there have been quite a few strings attached with this tech, for both the owner/publishers of websites and their visitors. Now, Brave browser and DuckDuckGo have announced measures that will block Google's AMP version of a website and will instead load the original page.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Brave, DuckDuckGo just gave you another way to flip Google the middle finger

Brave has announced that its web browser will now allow users to bypass AMP pages hosted by Google, which it claims are harmful to both privacy and the state of the web. The new De-AMP feature will instead funnel web users to content hosted directly on the publisher’s website, minimizing the opportunity for additional tracking and meddling to take place.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

What Is Ask.fm? How the Q&A Social Network Works

Many social media apps are designed to send messages and upload posts. In 2010, Ask.fm launched with a different premise: it allowed users to send and receive questions and send answers back. But where does Ask.fm stand today and why are millions of people using it? Here's all you need...
CELL PHONES

