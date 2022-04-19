ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Planned Unit Development at Lake Pelican draws big crowd to Watertown City Hall (Audio)

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, S.D.–A large turnout at Watertown City Hall Monday night as the city council held the first reading of a zoning amenmdent for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at...

Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis annexes area along Avalanche Road for development

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council has taken the first step toward promoting more single-family residential housing in the city. The council voted unanimously Monday for a voluntary annexation of nearly 11 acres of property to the west of Avalanche Road for Phase 1 of the Valley View subdivision which will include 50 single-family home lots.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 city staffers monitor erosion at construction sites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone is watching construction sites in Sioux Falls to help make sure dirt and material doesn’t get into the storm sewers or blow across the street. But, the two city employees responsible must keep watch on roughly 300 permitted construction sites in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Watertown, SD
Watertown, SD
Upworthy

Great Sioux Nation asks hotel that banned Native Americans to evacuate lands citing violation of Sioux Treaty

Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
RAPID CITY, SD
3 News Now

Iowa company fined for sewage discharge near drinking water source

An Ottumwa company will pay $5,500 for releasing thousands of gallons of municipal wastewater into a rural area with a drain that leads directly to underground tile lines. The wastewater flowed into a ditch and creek that feed the Des Moines River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
OTTUMWA, IA
KELOLAND

Hostile work environment at Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls VA Medical Center is trying to move forward after the director of the medical center was removed and reassigned. The change comes after veterans and workers at the VA complained about care and working conditions. Lisa J. Simoneau was appointed Medical Center Director in Sioux Falls in […]
Mix 97-3

Top 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In South Dakota for 2022

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
KELOLAND TV

Cranes taking downtown Sioux Falls to new heights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is busy with construction this spring as several major new projects are underway, but for the first time in Sioux Falls history, the bulk of that construction is happening vertically. The 10-story Cherapa two project will soon be one of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Groundbreaking for new affordable housing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Sioux Falls continues to grow at a rapid pace, affordable housing has become a big issue. Right now, developers are scrambling to keep up with that demand. Six new twins homes are going up in east Sioux Falls thanks to a unique partnership between private and public organizations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Boston

Cambridge bike lane construction causes conflict

The bike lanes were expected to be constructed in accordance with a cycling safety ordinance passed two years ago, but local outcry is causing the City Council to reconsider. Cambridge’s expected bike lane construction is creating a divide between cyclist safety and local businesses in the name of an essential Boston resource —parking.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
KELOLAND TV

Would you qualify for housing programs?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Where does your income fit in the affordable housing discussion?. That depends. The federal guideline from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) uses the standard of spending no more than 30% of your income on rent or house payment and utilities. The 30% is a guideline often referred to by those who work in housing or banking.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

First Butte County cannabis facility receives state licensing

NEWELL — Black Hills Bud, LLC is officially the first medical cannabis facility licensed to operate within Butte County after the recent issuance of cultivation and dispensary licenses from the S.D. Department of Health. “It’s been a long road, but I am looking forward to helping kick off an...
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild opposition to higher S.D. State Fair admission

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The plan to raise admission prices for the South Dakota State Fair appears to be rolling ahead. According to the fair’s manager, Peggy Besch, no one spoke in support at a public hearing Tuesday. Besch told the State Fair Commission that she received five emails saying the prices should remain the same.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How workforce issues are affecting homebuilding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Sioux Falls area grows, there’s a high demand for housing. As builders put up homes they’re facing challenges. Doug Top is in the business of building homes. He owns Top Construction. He says the biggest challenge in the industry right...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Bear Ridge Road remains open to public

NORTHERN HILLS — As the Northern Hills continue to grow and given the fact that more than 50% of Lawrence County is comprised of federal lands with a long history of access and easements, growing pains as new land owners acclimate to the area are occurring. Case in point:...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Hot 104.7

You Need To Go To These South Dakota Food Festivals This Summer

Where can you find some delicious food festivals in South Dakota?. Warmer weather is truly just on the horizon in the Sioux Empire. Do you know what that means? More chances to get outside to enjoy festivals, including food festivals. Yum!. So where can you find some delicious food festivals...

