Top Machine Learning Applications in Business and Beyond

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine learning is one of the subspecies of artificial intelligence. It is based on the ability of the computer to study by performing multiple tasks of the same type. It creates an algorithm for an optimal solution for the given task. Modern artificial intelligence technology is developing at an unreal rate....

hackernoon.com

hackernoon.com

Implement a CDP with Ease Using mParticle's Sample Applications

Developers rarely look forward to integrating third-party systems into their projects. The learning curve to understand vendor platforms is time-consuming and diverts attention away from more interesting product initiatives. Our sample applications address this problem by helping developers understand how mParticle works on various platforms and providing production-quality, copy/paste-ready code to implement our CDP with ease.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

The Rise Of AI & Cyber Security - 8 Must Try Tools In 2022

Nearly two-thirds of organizations are using or plan to use AI capabilities in their security operations by 2023. The demand for artificial intelligence cybersecurity tools is also growing at an exponential rate. The days of deliberate, human-driven malware attacks are fading fast. Cybersecurity experts are turning to artificial intelligence to be able to keep up with the variety and speed of modern day cyber threats. Artificial intelligence is a fancy way to describe the process of building machines that can learn and respond to their environment. In cybersecurity, artificial intelligence tools are programmed to look for certain indicators of risk or threat.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Build Machine Learning Algorithms that Actually Work

However, discussing applications of machine learning in theory is much different than actually applying machine learning models at scale in production. In this article, we walk through common challenges and corresponding solutions to making machine learning a force multiplier for your data organization. -Misalignment between actual business needs and machine learning objectives -Machine learning model training that doesn’t generalize -Machine learning testing and validation issues -Machine learning deployment and serving hurdles -Tactics for scalable machine learning in production.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Data Protection#Personal Data
hackernoon.com

Security & Agile Development - How to Bridge the Gap in 2022

Agile software development methodology, especially Scrum is the popular way to do software development for many companies. However, Agile methods include some information system security practices which are necessary to avoid threats. The more improvements and modifications in its system, the more vulnerable it becomes. Because of this it has led to various security incidents particularly data breach. Small enterprises are not able to keep up with the adjustments linked to security. This is because they are already facing a firm collection of challenges as it is particularly small businesses including difficulty to get a good group of professional staff.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hackernoon.com

7 Ways to Improve Cybersecurity when You Travel in 2022

Get a local sim card for your phone to stay connected to the local data network. Use a VPN to encrypt your data so that it can't be intercepted by third parties. Never enter sensitive information (like credit card numbers) on a public Wi-Fi connection. Use Two-Factor Authentication (like Google authentication) to keep your accounts safe. Update Antivirus and Antimalware protection before you go on a trip to an unfamiliar place. Use Google Authenticator app to help keep your account safe.
TRAVEL
hackernoon.com

What is React Native Used For: A Short Guide

React Native or RN is an open-source framework that allows you to build apps on multiple platforms like iOS or Android and web applications, using the very same code base. With React Native, you can develop mobile applications using JavaScript. The speed of work on React Native is not so great, so this technology is not very suitable for high-performance applications. It is mostly not very fast, since such code cannot always be much optimized, and it all very much depends on how you set up the project.
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Dropped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Cryptocurrency investors woke up to a...
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

What is the Best Way to Measure Developer Productivity in 2022?

Google’s DevOps Research and Assessment team (DORA) have developed a framework of four key software delivery performance metrics to measure developer productivity. The four Accelerate metrics include deployment frequency, change failure rate, lead time for changes and time to restore services in the event of incidents that impair users. The DORA metrics take a relatively holistic approach to productivity, helping teams to identify if they are reaching their internal goals and their organization's reliability targets, or if they need to retool aspects of their development cycle. However, these metrics are only part of the picture. Nicole Forsgren from Github recognises the need for Collaboration and Wellbeing to become part of the standard way in which elite developer teams quantify good performance.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Create a Conditional Workflow With Advanced GitHub Actions

GitHub Actions provides the ability to create automated workloads, and CI/CD pipelines. The article presents some key points and questions I faced when going through the project. With GitHub Actions conditional workflow, there is a whole new set of possibilities to build the pipeline across development branches. Problem Statement 🍀
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How to Build a Strong Local SEO Strategy (5 Expert Tips)

Do you want to improve your local SEO? If so, prioritizing for mobile users, choosing keywords with voice search in mind, and adding schema markup to your site are three ways to get started. While reading about search engine optimization (SEO), you may have heard marketers talk about local SEO....
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

ISTQB Certification: How to Prepare and Why Take It

ISTQB Tester Certification is a program that allows professionals to obtain an international certification in testing. As of December 2018, the ISTQB organization has conducted over 830,000 exams; issued more than 605,000 certificates recognized in 126 countries. I would like to share some tips on preparing for the exam: Set a deadline to help you to motivate yourself. Identify the scope of study from the syllabus and then read a corresponding chapter from the book. Make sure you understand the structure of the exam, make sure the material will help you remember the material.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How long does it take to Code an eLearning Platform?

There is a variety of features for online education to choose from and embody. It is hard to tell exactly how long it takes to create an online course. There are various eLearning development calculators, which could help to estimate the development time. The most essential features are the ability to create and present the content. The creation of each additional feature requires more time and effort. The development time of a basic webpage for eLearning with just a few essential functions will require an average of 1280 hours.
EDUCATION

