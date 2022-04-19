Top Machine Learning Applications in Business and Beyond

Google’s DevOps Research and Assessment team (DORA) have developed a framework of four key software delivery performance metrics to measure developer productivity. The four Accelerate metrics include deployment frequency, change failure rate, lead time for changes and time to restore services in the event of incidents that impair users. The DORA metrics take a relatively holistic approach to productivity, helping teams to identify if they are reaching their internal goals and their organization's reliability targets, or if they need to retool aspects of their development cycle. However, these metrics are only part of the picture. Nicole Forsgren from Github recognises the need for Collaboration and Wellbeing to become part of the standard way in which elite developer teams quantify good performance.
