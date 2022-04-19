Top Machine Learning Applications in Business and Beyond

Agile software development methodology, especially Scrum is the popular way to do software development for many companies. However, Agile methods include some information system security practices which are necessary to avoid threats. The more improvements and modifications in its system, the more vulnerable it becomes. Because of this it has led to various security incidents particularly data breach. Small enterprises are not able to keep up with the adjustments linked to security. This is because they are already facing a firm collection of challenges as it is particularly small businesses including difficulty to get a good group of professional staff.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO