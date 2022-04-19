ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Davis County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Calaveras County in northern California Southern Amador County in northern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 511 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or near Paloma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 520 PM PDT. Paloma and San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Polk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS...SOUTHERN POLK AND NORTH CENTRAL GREENE COUNTIES At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morrisville, or 9 miles south of Bolivar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Pleasant Hope... Fair Play Morrisville... Halfway Aldrich... Eudora Brighton... Foose TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Laclede, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Laclede; Webster; Wright THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN WEBSTER...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS NORTHWESTERN WRIGHT AND SOUTHWESTERN LACLEDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cedar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTY At 432 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near El Dorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include El Dorado Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS...SOUTHERN POLK AND NORTH CENTRAL GREENE COUNTIES At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morrisville, or 9 miles south of Bolivar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Pleasant Hope... Fair Play Morrisville... Halfway Aldrich... Eudora Brighton... Foose TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cedar; Dallas; Polk; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Western Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Polk County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bolivar, Nevada, El Dorado Springs, Buffalo, Stockton, Humansville, Sheldon and Fair Play. This includes the following low water crossings Clear Creek at Rebel Road, Lindley Creek at Mathis Road, Ingalls Creek at Highway HH, Bear Creek at 60th Road and Weaubleau Creek at Highway V. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR EASTERN SAN JOAQUIN...NORTHERN STANISLAUS...WEST CENTRAL CALAVERAS AND SOUTHWESTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 502 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or 7 miles southwest of Paloma, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 515 PM PDT. Valley Springs around 525 PM PDT. San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD

