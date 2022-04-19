ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 20:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glynn; McIntosh; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Clinch, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Charlton; Clinch; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 68 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRANTLEY CAMDEN CHARLTON CLINCH GLYNN PIERCE WARE WAYNE
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Polk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS...SOUTHERN POLK AND NORTH CENTRAL GREENE COUNTIES At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morrisville, or 9 miles south of Bolivar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Pleasant Hope... Fair Play Morrisville... Halfway Aldrich... Eudora Brighton... Foose TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Laclede, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Laclede; Webster; Wright THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN WEBSTER...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS NORTHWESTERN WRIGHT AND SOUTHWESTERN LACLEDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glynn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GLYNN COUNTY At 522 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brunswick, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates and Sea Island. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
County
Glynn County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Mcintosh County, GA
County
Wayne County, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Calaveras County in northern California Southern Amador County in northern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 511 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or near Paloma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 520 PM PDT. Paloma and San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Glynn, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Glynn; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Glynn, northeastern Brantley and southeastern Wayne Counties through 245 PM EDT At 210 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thalmann, or 13 miles south of Gardi, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Everett and Mount Pleasant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CEDAR AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Polk County until 615PM.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches along and west of Highway 395 above 7000 feet, with local amounts to 18 inches near the Sierra crest. East of Highway 395 and below 7000 feet, several inches of snowfall are possible. Winds gusting to 55 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts to 90 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays on portions of Highway 395 tonight and Friday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes Thursday into Friday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads that are just wet this afternoon are expected to become snow-covered tonight.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cedar; Dallas; Polk; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Western Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Polk County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bolivar, Nevada, El Dorado Springs, Buffalo, Stockton, Humansville, Sheldon and Fair Play. This includes the following low water crossings Clear Creek at Rebel Road, Lindley Creek at Mathis Road, Ingalls Creek at Highway HH, Bear Creek at 60th Road and Weaubleau Creek at Highway V. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans which could blow away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be subject to blow over due to strong crosswinds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest crosswinds will continue to be on west-northwest to south-southeast oriented roadways.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR EASTERN SAN JOAQUIN...NORTHERN STANISLAUS...WEST CENTRAL CALAVERAS AND SOUTHWESTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 502 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or 7 miles southwest of Paloma, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 515 PM PDT. Valley Springs around 525 PM PDT. San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Civil Emergency Message issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:51:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Rutherford Missing Person The following message is transmitted at the request of Rutherford County EMA. Missing 85 yr old with dementia. 5` Tall. Blue pants brown shirt in the 2900 block are of E Compton Road. If located Call Rutherford County Sheriff`s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Eagar-Springerville and Saint Johns. * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas on Friday. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ Friday to midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ Friday night. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust may magnify already difficult travel conditions.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154. * TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday evening. * WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Flagstaff, Williams, Munds Park, Payson, Strawberry, Doney Park, and Young * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Locations in and near Window Rock, Ganado, Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, St. Johns, Springerville, Heber, Show Low, Greer, Pinetop, Dilkon, and Kykotsmovi * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

