Memphis, TN

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Dominique Dillon participates in NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship (Dan Ray Photography)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship.

The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States.

Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness, Figure, Wellness, and Bikini.

This was Dillon’s first show. She took home two medals through hard work, discipline, and countless hours in the gym.

Dillon placed second in Wellness True Novice and third in Wellness Open.

In three months, Dillon lost nearly 20 pounds and went from 29 percent body fat to 11 percent.

Congratulations, Dominique!

Kamri Baby
2d ago

I can't believe the nerve of some people!! that woman is beautiful!!

