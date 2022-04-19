ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotch Plains, NJ

Morris Hills over Union Catholic- Girls lacrosse recap

By Mike Gurnis
 3 days ago
Bryanna McOmish scored six goals and had an assist to lead Morris Hills to a 21-11 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Caroline Cote tallied four...

