Morris Hills over Union Catholic- Girls lacrosse recap

An eight-run fifth inning gave Glen Rock a 10-run lead in an eventual 17-9 win over Rutherford on Thursday in Rutherford. Glen Rock opened the scoring with two first-inning runs and held that 2-0 lead until adding seven runs in the fourth to make it 9-0. Rutherford got all seven of those back in its half of the inning, but Glen Rock followed with the eight-run fifth and led the rest of the way.

RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 51 MINUTES AGO