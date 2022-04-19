Weehawken over North Arlington - Softball recap

Jared Dzierzgowski went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored to lead Washington Township to a victory at home over Cherry Hill East, 8-3. Kyle Crozier went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored while Matt Koerner and John Striano each hit a pair of singles with an RBI and a run scored apiece for Washington Township (5-3), which broke a tie at one apiece by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 56 MINUTES AGO