Weehawken, NJ

Weehawken over North Arlington - Softball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Brooke McHale tossed a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk to lead Weehawken in a 6-2 win over North Arlington in Weehawken. The...

