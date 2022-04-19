Lubbock County small businesses, non-profits can apply for ARPA funds

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Unpack Ministries is having an open house Monday, April 25th, 2022. We have been loving and helping single moms in The Lubbock Community since 2014, and received our 501c3 tax exempt status in 2016. We have grown a lot over the years, but like everyone Covid slowed us down. We finally feel as if we can breathe again and cast vision for our part in advancing the future of 50,000+ single moms in the Lubbock area. We’d love to have the community come out, meet us, and allow us a chance to show people what we do and share more about who we are.

