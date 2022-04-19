ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Lubbock County small businesses, non-profits can apply for ARPA funds

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Small business or non-profit organization administrators who want to apply for financial help from Lubbock County have one month to file applications....

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Financial Friday: Funding help for small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A major issue for small businesses is access to capital. Redstone Federal Credit Union has partnered with the Loan Fund of Neighborhood Concepts Inc. and The Catalyst Center to address that need. The Business Assistance Microloan or BAM is an option for those who need money...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSAV News 3

Chatham County announces Small Business Grant Program

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — COVID cases may be down in Chatham County, but many local, small businesses are still recovering from the crisis. Using $1.5 Million dollars from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Chatham County will give grants of up to $25,000 to eligible, locally owned businesses in the unincorporated areas. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
KCBD

Developer confident funds will be secured to move forward with Lubbock County Expo this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Expo Center developers expect to submit a building application to the City of Lubbock by the end of March. While not setting a groundbreaking date or revealing how much fundraising has been done, Greg Garfield of Garfield Public/Private told KCBD enough funding would be secured to forge ahead with the $120 million venue project.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Lubbock County, TX
Lubbock County, TX
Government
Lubbock County, TX
Business
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Help support CMN on Administrative Professionals Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It disappeared for a while during COVID, but Administrative Professionals Day is back at Texas Roadhouse on April 27. That’s an important fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network and a great opportunity for you to honor the people in your office who keep your office running.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

This Is the Oldest Home Currently for Sale in Lubbock

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seing new homes being built. While these new homes are wonderful, there are plenty of older homes in Lubbock that deserve some love too. Take this home for example. This is the oldest home for sale in Lubbock right now, and it...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Non Profits#Texas Tech#Kcbd#The American Rescue Plan
The Post-Crescent

Outagamie County Board sets aside $177,000 of its ARPA funds for a critical IT security update

APPLETON - The Outagamie County Board approved using $1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for information technology projects, including $177,000 for a critical IT security update. Allocation of the ARPA funds were unanimously approved Tuesday at the board's first meeting back in person since the pandemic began in March 2020. The critical IT security update will address email security...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
KCBD

Lubbock Citibus no longer requiring masks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has announced masks will no longer be required on public transportation systems like Citibus. The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday evening the mask mandate for public transportation will not be enforced, following a nationwide injunction Monday afternoon, blocking the government from enforcing it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New Deal ISD responds to allegations, recall threat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The superintendent of New Deal ISD has responded to allegations of unethical activity brought forward by district parents. “Any and all relevant actions taken by the District’s Board of Trustees, in terms of budgets, contracts, and appropriation of funds for compensation, have all taken place in properly called school board meetings open to the public,” Superintendent Matt Reed said in a news release provided to KCBD on Thursday.
NEW DEAL, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Only Accredited Barber School is Coming Soon

Lubbock is getting another awesome addition to the community, it's the first and only accredited barber school. It's called the Wadegordon Academy Barber School and they are just waiting for their final letter to start classes. It should start in about six to eight weeks and you can call now...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
KCBD

Lubbock horse racing lawsuit dismissed, attorneys will appeal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lawsuit out of Lubbock, claiming Congress “handed over” power to a private group in the interest of federally regulating horse racing, has been officially been dismissed. Federal Judge Wesley Hendrix dismissed the lawsuit on Tuesday, April 19, stating those tasked with defending the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

April is National Safe Digging Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, results were released from a recent national survey revealing 49% of U.S. homeowners who plan to dig this year will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without contacting 811 beforehand to learn the approximate location of underground utilities.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Unpack Ministries to host open house Monday, April 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Unpack Ministries is having an open house Monday, April 25th, 2022. We have been loving and helping single moms in The Lubbock Community since 2014, and received our 501c3 tax exempt status in 2016. We have grown a lot over the years, but like everyone Covid slowed us down. We finally feel as if we can breathe again and cast vision for our part in advancing the future of 50,000+ single moms in the Lubbock area. We’d love to have the community come out, meet us, and allow us a chance to show people what we do and share more about who we are.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Area middle schoolers dive into justice system with mock trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and Amarillo middle schoolers spent their Wednesday in the courtroom, sharpening their skills in a mock trial. The project is something 8th and 9th grade homeschoolers in our area have been working on all semester. The mock trial is part of Classical Conversations, a homeschool...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Breaks Another Long-Standing Temperature Record

2022 is shaping up to be a year of weather we won't forget anytime soon. For the second time in less than a month, Lubbock set a new daily record for high temperature. On Wednesday, a new record high temperature was recorded for the date of April 20th. 94 degrees was recorded at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport at 5:15 p.m. The high of 94 broke the previous record for the date of April 20th: 93 degrees, set over 95 years ago in 1925.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy