ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Rt 22 Closed

abc23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd Route 22 in Cresson, Cambria County saw slowed traffic due...

www.abc23.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Morning Star

Weslaco residents dead after two-car crash

SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
WESLACO, TX
WETM 18 News

Pickup truck destroyed by fire on Rt 220

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — In the early afternoon hours on Sunday, March 27, reports came over the scanner of a Dodge pickup truck that was on fire. Calls initially came in around 12:30 p.m. of the truck on fire in the southbound lanes between Greenes Landing and Athens along Route 220. Multiple departments including […]
ATHENS, PA
CBS Sacramento

April Snowstorm In Sierra Helps Local Businesses Impacted By Dry Winter

NYACK (CBS13) — Chain controls were in effect up the mountain along Interstate 80 on Thursday as snow continued to pile up on the roadways. Despite the highway danger, this spring snowstorm in the Sierra is a relief for locals who rely on winter storms for business. However, the weather did slow drivers down. “Especially if you’re hauling 9,000 pounds,” said Daniel Kryvenkiy. He and his family was heading to Nevada but they’ve got one problem: they’ve only owned their RV for one week and needed some help to traverse the harsh conditions. “It’s our first-time putting chains on the trailer,” Kryvenkiy said. Luckily, Ken Bowles...
NYACK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cresson, PA
County
Cambria County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Cambria County, PA
Traffic

Comments / 0

Community Policy