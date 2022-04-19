ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Alert Issued For Cherry Hill Teen Missing For Weeks

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0rpd_0fD0eCdy00
Matthew Johnson. Photo Credit: Cherry Hill PD

Police in Cherry Hill are seeking the public's help finding a local teenager who has been missing for weeks.

Matthew Johnson, 15, was last seen near his home at the intersection of Abington Road and Kingston Drive on Friday, April 1, Cherry Hill police said.

Johnson stands about 6'0" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and medium-length curly hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 488-7828. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com.

