He's only a few hours old, but Baby Sergio, Jr. is making history at Eisenhower Health.

The infant's birth marks the 1,000th delivery for the Eisenhower Family Birth Center, which opened its doors less than a year ago.

Baby Sergio Jr., was born to parents Vicki and Sergio at 8:13 a.m. this morning. The family is all doing fine.

Eisenhower Family Birth Center was first announced in August 2019 . The facility finally opened its doors on May 27 and just a few hours later welcomed its first newborn.

The facility welcomed the 100th baby last July.

https://youtu.be/W4MvrgiYyZY

To celebrate the milestone, hospital officials say the Birth Center gave Sergio’s parents "a beautiful bassinet filled with hundreds of dollars’ worth of items for baby and mom."

MORE: Get an inside look at the new Eisenhower Birth Center

https://youtu.be/ASiscJlQXoY

The post Eisenhower Family Birth Center marks 1,000 babies with early morning delivery appeared first on KESQ .