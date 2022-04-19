ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Adding Snoop Dogg Tomorrow

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter debuting in Call of Duty: Mobile earlier this month, Snoop Dogg is heading to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard on April 19th. To hype up the addition of the rapper/actor/entertainer, Activision released a new teaser video. The video is fairly brief, showing a close-up on Snoop's...

comicbook.com

