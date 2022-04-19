Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri North central Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fair Play, or 8 miles west of Bolivar, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Pleasant Hope... Fair Play Morrisville... Halfway Aldrich... Eudora Brighton... Foose TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN

DALLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO