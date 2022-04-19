Peoria area sees record low homes on market during first quarter of 2022

(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. Lately, the river’s been abuzz with gossip regarding the sudden and unexpected sale of the sternwheel excursion boat, the SPIRIT OF PEORIA, to an “unnamed buyer.” Complicating the transaction was the City of Peoria, Illinois’s first-refusal rights to purchase the vessel and stop its sale to Yacht Starship Cruises of Tampa, Florida. Allies of the SPIRIT rallied in support of preventing it from leaving its home on the Illinois River where it has been an entertainment attraction since 1988. But, this past week, the Peoria City Council “voted to let the SPIRIT OF PEORIA leave the city,” according to the STAR JOURNAL, the local newspaper.

