ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Jab for lame horses may ease pain of knee arthritis: Gel injection could be the answer to sore joints, tests show

By Pat Hagan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A gel injected into lame horses to ease sore joints could also help to relieve the pain of osteoarthritis in humans.

The water-based gel, called Arthrosamid, has been used for more than a decade to treat wear and tear in horses’ leg joints. Now the treatment is being rolled out to patients waiting for knee replacement surgery.

Tests on people with arthritis showed most got pain relief within days or weeks of the jab, and that the benefits lasted at least a year.

Around nine million people in the UK have osteoarthritis, where the protective cartilage within a joint breaks down, meaning bone rubs on bone, causing inflammation, pain and, ultimately, problems moving the joint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQYHH_0fD0brQc00

The main cause is ageing, as joints undergo wear and tear. Other risk factors include being overweight, having a family history of osteoarthritis and sports injuries.

Patients often need anti-inflammatory painkillers, but these can damage the stomach if used for long periods.

Steroid injections can reduce the inflammation, too — but there is a risk of cortisone flare, where the injected steroid (cortisone) crystallises inside the joint and triggers more inflammation.

Around 100,000 people a year in the UK need knee replacement surgery but one in five patients report little improvement.

The horse gel was developed to act as a cushion inside joints where the cartilage has been worn away. It has been shown to get 80 per cent of lame horses moving freely again.

Since the knee joints of horses and humans are fairly similar, scientists at Contura, the Danish firm which developed the gel, decided to try the jab on human arthritis patients, too.

It’s made up of 97.5 per cent water and 2.5 per cent polyacrylamide — a tough, durable plastic that can withstand considerable force.

Once the patient has been given a local anaesthetic in the knee, the gel is injected into the joint, where it cushions bones and stops them rubbing together, reducing inflammation and easing pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZP5pL_0fD0brQc00
Patients often need anti-inflammatory painkillers, but these can damage the stomach if used for long periods

The manufacturer claims it provides lasting pain relief because the gel does not get absorbed or broken down by the body, remaining in place for months or potentially years.

Results of a study by Copenhagen University Hospital, involving 49 patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, showed more than 70 per cent experienced significant pain relief from a single gel injection that in most cases lasted at least a year, the Journal of Orthopaedic Research and Therapy reported last year.

The most common side-effects were mild to moderate pain around the injection site and mild swelling around the knee joint in the first few weeks afterwards.

The treatment, now undergoing larger clinical trials, is not yet available on the NHS but is being rolled out at some private UK clinics.

Philip Conaghan, a professor of musculoskeletal medicine at Leeds University, said the gel therapy looked promising but larger studies were needed to confirm its benefits.

‘The data on Arthrosamid are very interesting but we need to see the results of more well-designed clinical trials to understand if it will be an option for people with osteo-arthritis pain,’ he said.

n meanwhile, having regular mud baths could ease the pain of knee osteoarthritis, a study has suggested. Researchers at Sapienza University of Rome pooled data from 21 previous studies and found mud baths improved mobility and reduced pain, a report in the journal La Clinica Terapeutica said.

It’s thought the heat generated by being submerged in thick mud helps blood vessels in the knee dilate, improving flow of blood in the joint and dampening inflammation.

Did you know?

Listening to singing activates a particular nerve cell in the brain. A team at the University of Rochester, in the U.S., monitored electrical signals in nerves across the brain in 15 people listening to 165 sounds. The ‘singing’ cells lit up in response to singing, but not instrumental music or a speaking voice — shedding light on how we understand music and speech as distinct from singing.

Contact lens to beat hay fever

Contact lenses that deliver a dose of antihistamine might help hay fever sufferers who have vision problems.

Antihistamine eye drops cannot currently be used with contacts as the lenses can absorb the drug and cause further irritation.

The new lenses, made by Johnson & Johnson, already contain an antihistamine (ketotifen) which is released once the plastic-based lens touches the eye. They have recently been approved for use in the U.S. after trials in 2019.

As the lens is sterilised until being used, the medication doesn’t need preservatives — unlike antihistamine drops — which should mean there is an even lower risk of irritation.

Thin plaster heals skin more quickly

A patch that delivers an electrical charge to the skin speeds up the healing of wounds.

Researchers developed the plaster that activates when it reaches skin temperature.

The University of Electronic Science and Technology of China team discovered electrical stimulation encourages the release of growth factors — natural chemicals that help healing.

In tests, the patch, which is as thin as a human hair, sped up the healing process by 20 per cent when compared with other dressings, and 50 per cent compared with no dressing at all, the journal Science Advances reported.

Blood test that warns of sepsis

A new blood test to detect early signs of clotting could stop sepsis in its tracks.

The deadly infection is often diagnosed late after serious organ damage has occurred.

This damage is partly caused by clots cutting off blood supply to organs. However, scientists at the University of California, U.S., have now developed a test that can spot proteins responsible for blood clot formation.

In animal studies, they were able to detect the proteins soon enough to administer antibiotics and prevent serious sepsis symptoms, the journal eBioMedicine reported. In future, the test could become part of routine blood checks.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Pain#Knee Arthritis#Pain Medicine#Blood Test
Shreveport Magazine

Young woman says she had no idea her organs began to shut down and she was slowly dying for years until doctors diagnosed her with a rare disorder

The young woman claims that she had no idea that her organs started to shut down and she was dying for 7 years. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare cell disorder after the 27-year-old woman experienced exhausting symptoms. When she was just 15 years old, the woman began feeling weak and noticed her stomach starting to swell. She also started experiencing frequent nausea. The medical personnel soon discovered that she actually had organ failure and was at risk of dying.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Fully vaccinated against Covid-19, young woman had both legs amputated after contracting the virus and developing severe condition, goes home after 2 months in hospital

In most of the cases, Covid-19 vaccines are proven to work in preventing contracting the virus and developing severe condition if a fully vaccinated person gets infected with Covid-19. The protection of the vaccines wane over time and their efficacy and protection dropped against the Omicron variant, but vaccines still remain the best option we have in battling the deadly virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

This woman thought her daughter was faking a stomach ache, but the reality was much worse

Cayla had been suffering from these pains for quite some time now. Finally, in 2019, they found out the root of the problems. When young Cayla Jones of Cullompton, England, began complaining of agonizing stomach pain, her mom thought she was tired. She assumed that Cayla just wanted to be carried in her arms instead of walking by herself. However, when they finally visited the doctors, they found out that poor Cayla was suffering from a bladder infection. As per the doctor's diagnosis, the infection was the cause of the child's serious stomach pains.
KIDS
Concord News Journal

Extremely healthy young woman with no previous medical history thought experiencing bloating for more than a year was due to her bad eating habits until she was diagnosed with very rare ovarian cancer

Regular medical checkups are very important when it comes to everyone’s health as doctors can identify any early signs of health issues which can be treated on time and prevent further health complications. People are advised to perform these routine checkups once a year, while those who suffer chronic disease, like diabetes or COPD for instance, should visit doctor more frequently no matter of the patient’s age.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Were 100 rare brain cancer cases at New Jersey high school linked to the first ATOMIC BOMB? Survivor claims illnesses may be caused by a uranium plant which was part of the Manhattan Project and contaminated nearby soil

More than 100 people from the same high school have been diagnosed with brain cancer and it is feared soil contaminated with uranium used in the first atomic bomb made them ill. The victims, who all went to Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey, developed the 'rare' glioblastoma years...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy