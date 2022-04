The Texas Department of Transportation is asking motorists to expect alternating lane closures this week in Port Arthur. The closures are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along Texas 73 eastbound near Highway 69. There will also be alternating lane closures in the same area along westbound lanes Thursday and Friday during the same time period. ...

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO