ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A chilly night ahead before it gradually warming trend takes hold

By Matt Laubhan
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chilly night ahead before it gradually warming trend takes hold. With clear skies and dry air settling in, temperatures approach the upper 30s by early Tuesday morning, leading to some frost advisories north of the Tennessee state line. In part because of this chilly start, the warming trend this week...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: The warming trend begins

Happy Thursday! The forecast looks great for today so get out and enjoy the weather if you can. The winds will be calm and the day will be filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid and low 70s today, near-record high temperatures this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Brief warming trend; storms Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet end to the weekend will take place overnight as stars mix with high clouds. Thanks to dry air in place, temperatures will cool off considerably, dropping into the 20s and 30s. A warming trend begins Monday as high clouds will thin a bit during...
KANSAS STATE
KXLY

A warming trend heading into the weekend! – Kris

Make plans for a warm and dry weekend! A warming trend will take our temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s on Friday. It’s not going to be a bright, sunny day, however. Expect mostly cloudy skies. This weekend will also be warm, with a chance to get our first 60°+ day of the season on Saturday. Like Friday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds than sun.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
WAFF

Chilly, windy Spring morning ahead of warmer temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday Morning! Temperatures have fallen into the low 40s across our area so grab a jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will start chilly Saturday but will warm into the low 60s with sunny skies across the Tennessee Valley. One big story Saturday will be the wind! Winds will increase out of the northwest to 15-25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KCRG.com

Temperatures stay chilly overnight, a slight warm-up Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow turn away from 30s for highs begins on Monday, as southerly winds return to the region. Another chilly night precedes that, with lows dropping into the upper 10s and low 20s once again. Monday brings more clouds along with highs in the 40s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sunshine, Clouds Hang Around Before A Weekend Warming Trend

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with some sun breaks later in the day. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The upper-level system that has been plaguing our area over the last few days will finally nudge eastward later Thursday. Clouds will remain optically thick near and northeast of Tulsa for the morning to mid-day hours before bringing a sun-cloud mix from west to east late Thursday afternoon. Some locations will have more sunshine, and others more clouds. Nonetheless, temperatures should be slightly warmer compared to Wednesday. A few sprinkles or small showers will remain across extreme northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas over the next few hours. The column of air is cold enough to support a few snowflakes but with no impact. Temperatures this morning in the mid-30s will climb into the mid-50s near the Tulsa metro, into the lower 60s west and south, and still cooler near 50 across far northeast in sections of the state. The pattern will change into the weekend allowing more sunshine and warmer weather.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch
NBC Washington

Nice Friday Before Chilly, Blustery Weekend Weather in DC Area

Enjoy some sunshine and mild temperatures on Friday in the Washington, D.C., area before chilly, windy weather blows in for the weekend. After a pair of rainy days, heavy rain has moved out. A dense fog advisory was in effect Friday morning for parts of the area. Then highs in the mid-60s were expected Friday.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSET

Snow? A chilly and blustery weekend ahead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Is this the final appearance of old man winter for the year in this area? Too soon to tell, but regardless, it will be a reminder that March will feature some crazy swings as we move to the more consistently warmer months. This weekend will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
KTAL

Sunshine continues as warming trend begins

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will stick around into next week. A warming trend will begin Thursday with highs warming into the 80s by the end of the weekend. Our next chance of storms holds off until the middle of next week. One more day of below-normal temperatures:...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly evening, much colder Saturday night and Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown. Saturday evening remains cloudy and chilly with a few snow showers. As the sun sets, more snow is possible, and the temperature declines. After frigid, breezy conditions overnight, Sunday will be colder than Saturday with a bit more sunshine. Colder than average weather remains Monday. Temperatures rise by mid-week, next week, with more precipitation on the way.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy