A chilly night ahead before it gradually warming trend takes hold

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with some sun breaks later in the day. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The upper-level system that has been plaguing our area over the last few days will finally nudge eastward later Thursday. Clouds will remain optically thick near and northeast of Tulsa for the morning to mid-day hours before bringing a sun-cloud mix from west to east late Thursday afternoon. Some locations will have more sunshine, and others more clouds. Nonetheless, temperatures should be slightly warmer compared to Wednesday. A few sprinkles or small showers will remain across extreme northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas over the next few hours. The column of air is cold enough to support a few snowflakes but with no impact. Temperatures this morning in the mid-30s will climb into the mid-50s near the Tulsa metro, into the lower 60s west and south, and still cooler near 50 across far northeast in sections of the state. The pattern will change into the weekend allowing more sunshine and warmer weather.

TULSA, OK ・ 28 DAYS AGO