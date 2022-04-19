Do you have allergies, COVID or the flu? How to tell the difference

Is it the flu, allergies or COVID-19? With an uptick in the BA.2 variant, it may be confusing to tell the difference between the three.

News Center 7′s Candace Price talked with a local doctor about what to watch out for.

When it comes to allergies, the influenza, colds and COVID, each have symptoms that are in common. Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital, says this is not the “twindemic” that doctors feared.

“Multiple outbreaks of disease…this is not that,” Colon said. “The amount of influenza that is out there right now– it is still well below historical averages.”

But flu cases have increased, and flu season is lasting longer.

“Part of it…there are fewer people wearing masks,” Colon said. “People are getting closer together again.”

This is as omicron subvariant BA.2 is dominating across the country.

“What makes this variant different than the initial omicron is that it is more infectious and easier to pass on from one person to another,” Colon said.

There are some ways to tell if you’ve got COVID, the flu or just allergies.

Colon says itchy eyes is something that is seen with seasonal allergies, but itchy eyes. are rarely seen with COVID or flu.

“Muscle aches are somethings that we see commonly with both flu and COVID, but typically a common cold or allergies would not be linked to any of those symptoms,” Colon said.

Colon says it can still be difficult for people to tell the difference.

“Which is why it’s so important that as you develop new symptoms you consult with your physician or healthcare provider...what is likely that you are suffering from,” Colon said.

Colon says it’s really important to pay attention to the different symptoms that you’re experiencing and the subtle differences that he mentioned. Of course, if you are sick stay home.

©2022 Cox Media Group