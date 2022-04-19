ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7News First Alert Weather: Active weather pattern brings the chance of rain over the next several days

By Noel Rehm
kswo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear skies and chilly with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. An active weather pattern will emerge starting tomorrow and continue over the next several days as a few embedded disturbances develop...

www.kswo.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Another rainy day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain chances continue but conditions get better by this weekend as sunshine returns.  Another gloomy and wet day is ahead Thursday with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler, in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine returns Friday, but showers are possible in the afternoon. Rain could mix with wet snow into the evening and overnight.  Temperatures will be chilly Saturday and Sunday, but sunny. 
CHICAGO, IL
WOWT

First Alert Weather: Easter Day tornado in Omaha

6 News gets a closer look at that terrifying tumble for a man driving this red pickup truck in Texas. 6 On Your Side: COPE helping families in western Douglas County. Help is on the way for people living outside of Omaha who need help with their rent or utilities.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues ahead of midweek rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies will continue for the Chicago area s temperatures remain cold. Expect Sunday night to be mostly clear. Low temperatures will reach 19 dgerees. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 42 degrees. Temperatures will be cooler lakeside. Things will warm up by midweek as rain returns Tuesday through Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain, wind continue through commute

Forecast: Bouts of heavy rain are expected early this morning, but mainly S&E of the city. For the remainder of the day, expect lingering drizzle/shower activity with highs in the low 50s. More organized showers fill in late this evening into the overnight hours with some pockets of moderate rain. As for tomorrow, it's looking like an overall better day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs closer to 60. Looking Ahead: Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with sct'd showers and highs in the mid 50s. As for Sunday, it will be partly sunny and colder with just a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for heavy rain tonight

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rain that's headed our way tonight into tomorrow morning. There's concern the storm could lead to localized flooding. LINK: Check The Latest ForecastShowers will start to develop in the late afternoon, then increase tonight into the early morning. Expect lingering rain chances throughout the day Thursday. LINK: Winter Survival GuideTemperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, with highs closer to 60. Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 ON YOUR SIDE

How to understand severe weather alerts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With severe weather season on the way to West Michigan, it's important to take some time and make sure that you are prepared for the storms. Part of that preparedness is making sure that you understand what different severe weather alerts actually mean. While most...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA

