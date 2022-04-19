7News First Alert Weather: Active weather pattern brings the chance of rain over the next several days

Forecast: Bouts of heavy rain are expected early this morning, but mainly S&E of the city. For the remainder of the day, expect lingering drizzle/shower activity with highs in the low 50s. More organized showers fill in late this evening into the overnight hours with some pockets of moderate rain. As for tomorrow, it's looking like an overall better day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs closer to 60. Looking Ahead: Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with sct'd showers and highs in the mid 50s. As for Sunday, it will be partly sunny and colder with just a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO