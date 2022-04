New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a warning to virtual currency investors and their tax advisors to make sure that they accurately declare and pay taxes on their virtual investments. Deliberate or reckless failure to properly declare and pay taxes on cryptocurrency transactions may constitute civil or criminal violations of the tax law, as well as violations of tax provisions of the New York False Claims Act, which could result in steep financial liabilities. As the tax filing deadline approaches, Attorney General James encourages crypto investors to consult and follow guidance from the Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to accurately file their taxes and avoid penalties.

