Decatur City Schools Recruitment Fair

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Achievement School District will host a job fair on Thursday, March 31. The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City. According to organizers, interviews, hiring decisions, fingerprinting, and onboarding may be done on the spot. Those who wish to […]

YAZOO CITY, MS ・ 29 DAYS AGO