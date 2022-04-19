ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico transportation companies wait for mask mandate decision

By Zack White
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Rail Runner is currently doing a wait-and-see attitude to this ruling because it could the federal government could challenge the ruling.

“It seems that public transportation right now is one of the last bastions of having a mask mandate in place, but you know, in the bigger scheme of things,” said Rail Runner Communication Manager Augusta Meyers. “Right now, it’s only for another two and a half weeks or so, unless, of course, this ban gets lifted sooner, and we will be happy to comply if it does.”

Meyer said when it comes to making big decisions, they’re going to wait to get the official word from federal or state officials and said this also shouldn’t affect the safety of their customers as they are always monitoring numbers.

“Depending on what happens with, with the numbers, and the cases and nationally and locally, we will have to continually monitor that and make our decisions accordingly to ensure passenger safety at all levels,” said Meyers.

KRQE also reached out to the Albuquerque Sunport and they said they are currently waiting for TSA, so they can be on the same page locally.

Comments / 6

Not Happening
3d ago

Boycott them all. We in the 575 now boycotting the entire 505 area . Just more blue bubble crime and failure we want no part of .

Reply(3)
7
