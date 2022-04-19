ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Shooting on Methow Street leaves 1 victim wounded, sparks police hunt

By Jefferson Robbins
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENATCHEE — Gunfire broke out Monday afternoon in the area of Methow and Lewis streets, and police agencies around the Valley seeking began a heavy search for suspects who...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Methow, WA
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Captain#Ncwlife
KOLR10 News

Police identify victim of Saturday morning shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo– One person has died after a shooting in Springfield early Saturday morning. Police say 30-year-old Johnny Hipol from Springfield died from a gunshot wound. The shooting took place at 2420 East Commercial Street. Springfield Police Department received a call at 8:56 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When police arrived, they said they found […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Oregon State Police trooper kills himself while on duty, shocking small town

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 dead in North Central shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has died from injuries he suffered in an overnight shooting in the North Central area. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near W Maxwell Ave and N. Lincoln St just before 1:30 a.m. While officers were headed to that area, they received another call about a crash W. Augusta and N. Wall. The caller said a...
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Olympia police searching for killer of homeless woman

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are investigating the death of a young Olympia homeless woman as a homicide. Marea “Red” Hines’ family worried about her safety. For two years they said she chose to live in homeless encampments in Olympia and Tacoma. In March, someone saw the...
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy