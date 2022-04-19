ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Crash closes northbound I-25 near S. Academy Blvd.

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJRFQ_0fD0WSA000

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A reported crash closed all of the northbound lanes of I-25 near the south end of Colorado Springs Monday evening.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-25 closed around 5:39 p.m. due to a crash between CO 16 and Exit 135.

At 5:59 p.m., CDOT announced all northbound lanes were closed.

This is a developing story.

The post Crash closes northbound I-25 near S. Academy Blvd. appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Traffic accident shuts down northbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard

   COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police reports that South Academy Boulevard is closed northbound at Academy Park Loop because of a serious traffic crash. Police report that drivers should expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped traffic accident S Academy Blvd and Wendworth The post Traffic accident shuts down northbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Northbound I-25 in Douglas County closed due to police activity

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police activity Friday shut down northbound I-25 in the Castle Rock area. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity between Exit 182 and Exit 184 has shut down northbound lanes just before 10 a.m. CDOT says drivers should expect the interstate to be closed for another 30 minutes The post Northbound I-25 in Douglas County closed due to police activity appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Traffic Accident#Exit 135#Cdot
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire burns 114 acres overnight, prompts mandatory evacuations

A new wildfire that sparked in Larimer County Friday afternoon, has burned 114 acres and caused a series of evacuations in the area. The blaze began near County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, just north of the Town of Lyons at around 4 PM. Shortly after, the Larimer County Sheriff Office issued evacuation notices for residents living on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed on Woodmen Road identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a motorcyclist who was killed at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Havenwood Drive. Just after 11:50 a.m. on April 8th, CSPD was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a truck. Officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man shot in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was shot in the 3000 block of South Academy Boulevard around 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they were first called to a traffic accident in the area, but when they arrived they found a man on the ground suffering from The post Man shot in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police Department tackles TikTok

PUEBLO, Colo. — Look out TikTok, there is a new police department online and it is showing out. Tuesday, @pueblopoliceofficial surprised users with a video of three officers participating in (and killing) the Left-right Pushup Challenge. The video is the latest in the department’s recent attempt to join the popular social media platform. Other videos […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy