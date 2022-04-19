EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A reported crash closed all of the northbound lanes of I-25 near the south end of Colorado Springs Monday evening.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-25 closed around 5:39 p.m. due to a crash between CO 16 and Exit 135.

At 5:59 p.m., CDOT announced all northbound lanes were closed.

This is a developing story.

The post Crash closes northbound I-25 near S. Academy Blvd. appeared first on KRDO .