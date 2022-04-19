ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Police looking for two men in connection with weekend shooting

By Emma Hoggard
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
Las Cruces Police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Solano Dr. near a Dollar General store. Once on scene, they found a man with gun wounds to his lower body.

Hours later, officials named Jerimiah Javi Parra Baca, 22 and Juan Carlos Baca Parra Jr., 20 in connection with the shooting. Investigators issued warrants for their arrest soon after.

Police now ask anyone who sees the suspects to call 911. Witnesses and anyone with information need to contact police.

KVIA ABC-7

