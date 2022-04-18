ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Parker officially concedes to Throneburg

By News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Andy Parker has officially conceded, which means Josh Throneburg is the Democratic nominee for the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Parker posted a statement on...

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Democrat hoping to unseat 5th District Congressman Bob Good (R) in 2022 has conceded after not getting the nomination to represent his party. Andy Parker said he submitted petitions with more than the 1,000 signatures required to compete, but the Democratic party said the 5th District Committee was only able to verify 937 as registered voters in that district, leaving Josh Throneburg the Democratic nominee for the seat.
