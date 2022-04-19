ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Commissioner Corcoran Expresses Grave Concerns to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Regarding Charter Schools

alachuachronicle.com
 3 days ago

Press release from Florida Department of Education. Today, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran sent an email (see below) to Secretary Miguel Cardona of the United States Department of Education (USED) expressing his grave and serious concerns in regards to his department’s proposed amended priorities, requirements, definitions and selection criteria for upcoming...

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle County charter school moratorium bill passes House Education Committee

A bill that would create a moratorium on new or modified charter schools in New Castle County passed a contentious House Education Committee meeting Wednesday. State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Newark)'s HB353 would put the brakes on any additional charter schools through January 1, 2024, and form a New Castle County Charter School Reform Advisory Group to review the process for granting new schools and expansions.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
Person
Bill Clinton
Herald Community Newspapers

New York State Education Department proposes new private school rules

The New York State Education Department is continuing its push to have private schools — especially yeshivas that eschew secular education for more religious instruction — meet the state’s academic standards. Introducing what are being called “pathways” for nonpublic schools to show that they provide secular education...
EDUCATION
Waterloo Journal

Education administrator claims she was forced to quit her job because the school board failed to intervene when colleagues called her a ‘white racist’ after she used the term ‘colored people’ during mandatory anti-racism training, lawsuit

The education administrator says she was forced to quit her job after she reportedly used the term colored people during mandatory anti-racism’ training. The assistant principal says she school board failed to intervene against colleagues who reportedly called her a ‘white racist.’ The woman, who served as assistant principal since 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the school board. According to the lawsuit, a black teacher’s aide attending the training began insulting her behind her back with other colleagues who allegedly branded the assistant principal as a racist.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Education Secretary#The Federal Register
WJTV 12

U.S. Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves to visit Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced he will host U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves for a visit to Jackson on Friday, March 25. While in Mississippi, Wicker and Graves will highlight the impact of recent broadband investments in Mississippi and future investments made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy