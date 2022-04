ANDOVER — The Board of Registrars has certified the signatures required for a special town meeting. Of the more than 1,000 signatures required for the special town meeting, 829 of them were certified as valid and 266 were not certified, said Town Clerk Melissa Ripley. In order to certify a signature Ripley said the signatory must be a registered voter in the town’s database. The address and name given on the petition are then cross-referenced with those in the voter registration database, if the name and address match then the signature can be certified.

