Menomonee Falls, WI

Suspects accused of stealing more than $11K in fragrances from Ulta Beauty in Menomonee Falls

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects accused of stealing more...

cbs58.com

Comments / 4

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woodman's crab leg theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole crab legs from Woodman's on Tuesday, April 19. Police said the suspect, described as a Black female, took $83.98 worth of crab legs from the store around 1:25 p.m. She was driving a black Ford sedan with no license plates displayed.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

24-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city on Thursday night. Police said a 24-year-old man was shot and killed near West Fond du Lac Avenue and West Locust Street around 11:30 p.m. Officers are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WISN

Police arrest 12-year-old accused of stealing Hyundai, hitting car

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old boy driving a stolen Hyundai ran a red light Monday and slammed into another car at North 27th Street and West Lisbon Avenue, police said. Surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 shows the crash and then, seconds later, the boy could be seen running from the stolen vehicle, trying to escape.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police find woman dead near 13th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a woman was found dead in the street on the city's north side Saturday morning, April 16. The woman, described by police as 35 years old and Black, was found unresponsive near 13th and Atkinson around 5:30 a.m. The initial dispatch call was for a sick/injured person, police said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

16-year-old girl missing from Racine, last seen April 13

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since April 13. Family says Ianna Torrey walked away from a group home she was staying at near 10th Street and Lake Avenue, and hasn't been seen since. Torrey's family is very...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Homicide in Milwaukee; man shot near Fond du Lac and Locust

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night, April 14 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Locust Street. It happened around 11:40 p.m. Police say a 24-year-old Tayvon Luckett of Milwaukee was shot and died at the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in getaway car after robbery call in Hutchins

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
HUTCHINS, TX
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mequon Kwik Trip robbed at gunpoint

MEQUON - Mequon police are looking for the man who robbed the Kwik Trip gas station, 10360 N. Cedarburg Road, at gunpoint at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday. According to a post on the Police Department Facebook page, the suspect displayed a black semi-automatic handgun. Mequon Police Capt. John Hoell said the man did not get any money, but some merchandise.
MEQUON, WI
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Mom

Stealing is wrong and is something no one should do. Now that I got that out of the way, I can think of plenty of different people I'd rather steal from than my own mother. This Cedar Rapids woman ripped off her mother for over $11,000. Anytime you wrong one of your parents it just makes the situation sound worse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS 58

1 killed in crash near Appleton and Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say one person was killed in a crash near Appleton and Silver Spring Drive Monday night, April 18. It happened around 9:30 p.m. An unidentified man was driving westbound on W. Appleton Ave. when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a light pole and tree. The vehicle came to rest and started on fire as a result of the crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI

