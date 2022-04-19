ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More vandalism reported by the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago

(Atlantic) Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen reported to the Board Monday evening that the parks have suffered more vandalism.

Rasmussen said they have cameras on the waterless restroom and they are going to see if they can get some footage from it.

In other news, Rasmussen said they are working on getting the Sunnyside Pool ready for the summer. He said they will go in and clean the pool out and Echo will come in and fix the caulking.

Rasmussen also spoke about the issues across the entire state with getting enough lifeguards on staff. He said they did update their lifeguard wages to $11 per hour and they are in contact with someone who is working on doing a lifeguard training class in Atlantic. Rasmussen said they are paying for the lifeguard training class up front.

Rasmussen also noted that there are five community garden boxes left to rent at Mollett Park and three more will be added this summer. The cost to rent a box is $35.

Rasmussen also presented details on the inclusive playground equipment that has been ordered. One is a musical piece (pictured bottom left) and another is a verbal panel that will help with communication and speech. The equipment will be placed at Schildberg Recreation Area. Rasmussen also showed a rendering of Fiona the Finch (pictured bottom right) that will be painted on the tennis court wall. Hunter Oliver was hired to paint the piece. Rasmussen said their plan is to do other murals at the pool and the bandstand and incorporate different pieces of art within the parks.

