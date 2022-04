With most pandemic-related renter protections expiring, eviction filings are spiking again in Connecticut and beyond. Hartford more than doubled its pre-pandemic average between mid-March to early April. Bridgeport followed closely behind. That’s according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, which tracks eviction filings across 28 cities nationwide. Data shows out of the almost 30 cities, seven have surpassed pre-pandemic averages during that time frame.

