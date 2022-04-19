ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Car in Hyde Park

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – The coroner Monday released the name of a man who was shot to death while sitting in a vehicle in...

