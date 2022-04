BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Red Sox dealt with a COVID outbreak that nearly derailed their season. This year, it took all of 10 days for a COVID problem to spring up once again. ESPN’s Joon Lee reported Monday that catcher Kevin Plawecki and two Red Sox staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki – who is vaccinated – and two team staff members tested positive for COVID — Joon Lee (@joonlee) April 18, 2022 The Red Sox later confirmed Plawecki’s positive test, noting that Connor Wong has been called upon to replace the catcher on the roster. The #RedSox today...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO