Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Flair reacts to Ric Flair’s wrestling training video: ‘DAD wtf’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Charlotte's reaction to her father wrestling: "DAD wtf"

Charlotte Flair has weighed in on the viral video of her father, Ric Flair.

The patriarch of the Flair family posted a video of himself doing wrestling training with Jay Lethal, a wrestler in AEW.

Charlotte commented on the Instagram clip: “DAD wtf”.

Charlotte is the current WWE SmackDown women’s champion.

Ric Flair, 73, is a 16-time world champion across WWE (twice), WCW (six times) and the NWA (eight times).

The Nature Boy, who is currently partnered with Mike Tyson in the recreational marijuana business, has said recently that he would consider wrestling again, and would actually rather die in the ring than go through another month in the ICU — which happened in 2017 when he was placed in medically induced comma. Ric Flair hasn’t wrestled a match since 2011.

Charlotte Flair responds to her father Ric Flair’s wrestling training video: “DAD wtf”

“Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation,” Flair said in November, about the possibility of having another match. “That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on [WCW Monday] Nitro.

“WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.”

Financial World

Rhea Ripley: "I love Liv Morgan!"

Speaking with TV Insider a few days ago, the former Raw champion Rhea Ripley, had spent some good words about his relationship with Liv Morgan, her current partner and with whom she tried to conquer the titles on Raw, against Sasha Banks and Naomi, who became champions at Wrestlemania 38.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Gets Married Over The Weekend

Wedding Bells are ringing! According to People magazine, Alexa Bliss married her long-time sweetheart, musician Ryan Cabrera, over the weekend. Their wedding was “very non-traditional,” “rockstar” and self-described as “the s–tshow.”. The couple was interviewed two weeks prior to their wedding; below are some...
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married

Wedding bells are ringing. Corey Graves and Carmella officially tied the knot as the couple was wed in a ceremony last evening. Carmella posted a picture on her Instagram page, which you can see below:. From WWE.com:. After reminding the world for weeks about their pending nuptials and giving WWE...
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is Dealing With Health Issues, According to Jake Roberts

Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed on the latest DDP Snakepit that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is dealing with some health issues. After recapping the infamous spot where Roberts nailed Steamboat with a DDT onto concrete, Roberts said, "To be quite honest with you, I know Steamboat's having issues right now. I hope to hell it wasn't what I did. I really do man, because that haunts me. That's beginning to haunt me a lot. Ricky, if you're listening, you know I never meant to do that. I didn't want to do that. I begged you not to do that. I just pray for you man. He's a good dude man."
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

All Time Wrestling Great Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues

Please don’t be serious. There are certain wrestlers who become legendary in the sport for one reason or another. You might see a wrestler become a legend because of how they look or talk, but some of them become such stars because of what they can do in the ring. It is special to see someone that talented wrestle a match, but now one of the best ever seems to be having some problems.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Gives Update On Ricky Steamboat’s Health

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, AEW talent Jake Roberts talked about the infamous angle where he DDT’d WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat onto concrete. It was an idea that Roberts was against from the start, due to being unable to do the move safely on a hard surface. Ultimately, however, both Steamboat and George Scott talked him into it, with disastrous results.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
BUFFALO, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Returns To Performance Center (With A Guest)

Welcome back, kind of? There has been a long list of departures in WWE over the last several months and there is always the chance that even more names could leave. While many of the wrestlers were released, there have also been some who have left on their own. That means they might be back one day, and now one of them has come back, at least for a visit.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Former Divas Champion Sheds Light On Her Abrupt Exit From WWE

Celeste Bonin, who performed under the ring name Kaitlyn in WWE, is a former Divas Champion in the company. But nearly one year after she won the title, she abruptly left WWE. Bonin says she was wrestling with serious personal problems behind the scenes, which led to her asking for her release before a show in Philadelphia in early 2014.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Champions Crowned During WWE RAW Double Commitment Ceremony

Dana Brooke is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion. This week’s RAW saw the 24/7 Title change hands several times during the Double Commitment Ceremony for Brooke & Reggie and Tamina Snuka & Akira Tozawa, which was officiated by R-Truth. After Truth used the “power in my vest” to...
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Keith Lee's future

A couple of months ago Keith Lee made his All Elite Wrestling debut after being fired from WWE not long after being promoted to the main roster. After a solo start, Tony Khan's company paired him with Swerve Strickland, also a former member of the NXT roster. During a chat...
WWE
