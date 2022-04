During the Philadelphia 76ers’ 112-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in game two of the first round series on Monday, former UNC guard Danny Green did something he hasn’t done in a while… dunk a basketball. Green known for his three-point shooting a defensive ability threw down a big dunk en route to an 11-point outing in which he also hit three 3s. With 4:25 left in the game, Tyrese Maxey got the rebound and started the fast break with Green streaking down the left side of the floor. Once they got past half court, Maxey gave it up to Green who...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO