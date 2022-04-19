ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts: Where can I buy?

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago
THE POPULAR breakfast item Pop-Tarts have been distributed by Kellogg's since 1964.

Pop-Tarts recently announced the new flavor Frosted Grape for customers to try.

Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts are returning for good Pop-Tarts announced on April 18, 2022 Credit: Walmart

Where can I buy Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts?

Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts are making a comeback this spring.

The official Twitter account for Pop-Tarts announced the permanent edition on April 18, 2022.

"To the literal thousands of tweets and comments that we have received: Grape is BACK and here to stay 🍇🍇🍇🍇🍇🍇"

The grape-flavored breakfast item is set to hit Walmart shelves in April 2022 before hitting nationwide retailers in May, Penn Live reports.

The company is also asking customers to join in on celebrating the color purple for a chance to win a year's supply of the grape flavor.

According to Mashed customers will also be able to win a "Y2Grape Time Capsule."

The first 50 fans to send in their photos with any purple-colored items and accessories along with the hashtag #Y2GrapeEntry will have a chance to win.

PR Newswire states that the images must be submitted through Instagram.

How much do Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts cost?

The price of the Pop-Tarts may vary by region, Walmart currently lists them for $2.59 for a box of eight.

Penn Live also reports that a suggested retail price of $3.19 has also been stated.

The Pop-Tarts are described to have a "grape jelly filling, white icing and purple crunch-lets that gave it such a beloved reputation way back when," the website states.

Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts first made their debut back in the 1990s and are being released for their nostalgia.

Pop-Tarts were first released by Kellogg's in 1964 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The company also states on their website that the flavor is back "by popular demand."

Pop-Tarts are typically jelly-filled or with a sweet filling between two layers of thin, rectangular pastry crust.

They can be enjoyed straight out of the packaging, toasted, or even frozen.

What are people saying about Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts?

Upon news of the grape flavor returning many responded to the company's tweet to comment their thoughts.

One user wrote: "we want french toast back next please im begging"

Another customer thanked the Pop-Tarts account for listening to their demand.

The user wrote: "Can I head to the grocery store now or will it be a couple of weeks before they arrive? Thank you for listening!!!!"

A third user was also excited about the return of grape writing: "So excited about this, just the other day told a friend I missed the grape pop tarts. Thanks."

