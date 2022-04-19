Child sustains minor burn in Hampton house fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials said a juvenile sustained a minor burn injury after a house fire Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 40 block of Cornelius Drive around 6:55 p.m. Monday.

A bedroom in the home sustained moderate damage.

A juvenile whose age wasn’t released sustained a minor burn injury. They were treated and released at the scene.

Two adults have been displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

House fire in the 40 block of Cornelius Drive April 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

