Hampton, VA

Child sustains minor burn in Hampton house fire

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials said a juvenile sustained a minor burn injury after a house fire Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 40 block of Cornelius Drive around 6:55 p.m. Monday.

A bedroom in the home sustained moderate damage.

A juvenile whose age wasn’t released sustained a minor burn injury. They were treated and released at the scene.

Two adults have been displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhNkl_0fD0RzCU00
    House fire in the 40 block of Cornelius Drive April 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GG8rf_0fD0RzCU00
    House fire in the 40 block of Cornelius Drive April 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
