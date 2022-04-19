Child sustains minor burn in Hampton house fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials said a juvenile sustained a minor burn injury after a house fire Monday night.
Firefighters responded to the 40 block of Cornelius Drive around 6:55 p.m. Monday.
A bedroom in the home sustained moderate damage.
A juvenile whose age wasn’t released sustained a minor burn injury. They were treated and released at the scene.
Two adults have been displaced by the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
