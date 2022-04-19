Ankeny QB Kohl commits to Iowa State

(Ankeny, IA) — It’s a rare event when someone gets a perfect score on a college entrance exam. But that rarity has happened in the Iowa town of Ankeny, where junior Sydney Madetzke scored a 36, the highest score possible, on her ACT test. She told KCCI/TV she received her test score and opened it while she was in French class, and that she became so excited that she was “almost hyperventilating.” Madetzke doesn’t know yet where she’ll go to college, but she plans to major in chemical engineering. The odds of earning a top entrance exam score — Less than one-half of one percent.

ANKENY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO