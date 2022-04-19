ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno man convicted of rape could get reduced sentence due to new legislation

By Jason Oliveira
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emwUp_0fD0R4Pg00

The sentence for a brutal 2015 rape appears to be back open for discussion.

Ernesto Olivas, the man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom of an East Central Fresno laundromat, could be resentenced.

"The defendant was sentenced to 26 years in prison, which was an appropriate sentence for what he did," says Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz. "This was a heinous sexual assault and now under this law, this defendant, the defense argues, is entitled to only 22 years."

Since Olivas' sentencing, the law changed in a way that could affect his punishment.

SB 567 says prosecutors now have to prove above and beyond certain guilt for a crime to be considered "aggravated."

Olivas' defense argues that the threshold was, so his sentence should be reduced.

An empty courtroom was the setting for Monday's hearing via Zoom with Judge Jonathan Conklin.

"There appeared to be little evidence which one could conclude that the defendant had pre-planned the attack beyond, obviously, the steps he took in the room," Conklin said.

Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz believes, at the very least, his office is entitled to a new trial to prove that this crime meets the threshold to be considered "aggravated."

"This is an example of a law that's coming down from Sacramento -- it's political," he said. "It's a law that I think is moving away from public safety and the rights of victims, so we need to start pushing back on these laws."

The judge is expected to meet with both sides again next month and present his ruling on whether Olivas is entitled to a new trial.

Comments / 21

Sherri Dueker
2d ago

I recently experienced the court system let someone get off with 7 felony counts of domestic violence! There is no protection for women and children and we are forced to protect ourselves on our own.

Reply(1)
17
Bobby Meek
2d ago

This has nothing to do with TRUMP this is all democrats doing or haven't U noticed TRUMP has been out of office for a year now !? ! 🤔😖😁

Reply
5
RD Mercer
2d ago

The result of demorat decriminalization of violent crimes will spawn vigilantism, yea, real punishment will finally be exacted on criminals.

Reply
4
Related
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KCTV 5

Leavenworth man sentenced to 27 years for rape of 10-year-old

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to over 27 years in jail for the rape of a 10-year-old girl. Jonathan James, 37, was convicted of two felony counts of rape. According to court records, James committed the crimes at a home in Leavenworth back in February of 2021. The victim was 10 years old at the time.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WAND TV

Man gets 31 years for raping, attacking woman

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man formerly from Rantoul has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after coming into a woman's house, raping her, and attacking her, Vermilion County authorities say. Darren Monroe was sentenced for charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery after being...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sentencing#Public Safety
GV Wire

Visalia Man Convicted of Murdering His Girlfriend With AR-15

A Visalia man who shot and killed his girlfriend with an illegally modified AR-15 faces life in prison after a Tulare County jury found him guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday. The conviction of Anthony David Martin, 23, included a special allegation of using a firearm in the murder. The...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

UC Merced officer arrested for domestic violence, stalking ex-girlfriend, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A UC Merced officer was arrested for domestic violence and stalking his ex-girlfriend on Monday, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials say Israel Garcia, who works as an officer for the UC Merced Police Department, was arrested after his ex-girlfriend reported to law enforcement that he had sexually and […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested for series of store and vehicle robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for stabbing boyfriend on Easter, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed his boyfriend on Easter, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to Mercy Hospital in Merced after it was reported that a man suffering from stab wounds was being treated in the emergency room. At the hospital, […]
ATWATER, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy