Coleman’s Pnacek to Play Softball at Saginaw Valley State University

By Joey DeBerardino
 3 days ago
COLEMAN – Coleman softball standout Katelyn Pnacek looks to lead the Comets to a seventh straight district title before she departs for Saginaw Valley State University next fall.

The 6-foot-1 catcher made her decision to be a Cardinal back in October and she’s already off to a great start in her final high school season in 2022.

In the Comets’ season opener against Ashley, Pnacek led the team with two homeruns in their double-header sweep (14-0, 18-1).

Typically a catcher, she said it’s been fun to play more first base, since that’s where SVSU will want her at next year.

“I just love being on the field. So, if I’m on the field somewhere, I’m going to be happy where I’m at. But [first base] so far I’ve loved it. The glove is just different in itself because the glove at first base is way bigger. So sometimes when I’m catching, I think I’m going to get hit in the face, because the glove is a lot shorter,” Pnacek joked.

Pnacek joins a Cardinal squad that went 29-17 overall and a trip to the third round of the 2021 GLIAC Tournament.

“But I’m super excited with my decision. I’m really happy with my decision. I couldn’t be more excited to play at SVSU,” said Pnacek.

