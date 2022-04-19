ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Sponsor of Insurance Special Session Reacts to Governor

By Gordon Byrd
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG -- Governor DeSantis is calling a special session on property insurance, and the state senator who led his own campaign for a session says it's welcome news.

St. Petersburg state senator Jeff Brandes says he was close to getting the required number of lawmakers to sign on, anyway. Brandes says no issue in the state is more serious than homeowners coverage. "Even the head of the Office of Insurance Regulation... has said the property insurance industry is on life support... this is the most pressing issue facing the state of Florida."

The governor says other issues may be brought up during the special session. Brandes isn't worried that they'll drown out the homeowners' coverage crisis. "I don't think anything can overshadow the property insurance industry right now in Florida. I think it's that dire," Brandes said.

Brandes wants to tighten rules on litigation, fix the catastrophic fund, repair the private insurance marketplace, and reverse the growth in policies held by State Run Citizens Insurance. He says a catastrophic fund fix could begin influencing rates downward almost as soon as it's enacted.

Listen to an interview with Sen. Brandes below:

