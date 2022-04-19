ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis County organizations react to American Rescue Plan funding proposals

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County has inched closer to deciding how it will spend $83 million of American Rescue Plan funding. The federal government is giving millions to counties and cities to help their communities after COVID. County Executive Sam Page said in a briefing...

