Police pursue 2 vehicles, teen injured after shots fired

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A multi-vehicle pursuit took place in Albany Monday evening after shots were fired in the city. Police said a teenager was likely injured in the incident.

Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to Twiller Street for reports of shots fired involving two vehicles. Police attempted a traffic stop for the involved vehicles, but both drivers fled from police. Police began a pursuit, but it ended on Broadway in Menands.

One vehicle was later found in the city of Watervliet with the help of Watervliet police and Colonie police, and a few people were taken into custody. The second vehicle has not been located.

Police said a 15-year-old also entered a store on the 300-block of Second Avenue Monday evening with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder. They believe he was injured in the initial shots fired call. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

