Albany, NY

Police pursue 2 vehicles, teen injured after shots fired

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A multi-vehicle pursuit took place in Albany Monday evening after shots were fired in the city. Police said a teenager was likely injured in the incident.

Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to Twiller Street for reports of shots fired involving two vehicles. Police attempted a traffic stop for the involved vehicles, but both drivers fled from police. Police began a pursuit, but it ended on Broadway in Menands.

Albany PD: 18 arrested with drugs, guns, money

One vehicle was later found in the city of Watervliet with the help of Watervliet police and Colonie police, and a few people were taken into custody. The second vehicle has not been located.

Police said a 15-year-old also entered a store on the 300-block of Second Avenue Monday evening with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder. They believe he was injured in the initial shots fired call. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 4

Al Morey
3d ago

The governor of New York State Kathy only worries about the new Buffalo Bills stadium and not the crime here in New York State!!!! What a joke New York State governor is!!!!! Sad but true!!!!

Reply(1)
5
Dapp62
3d ago

and it's going to be a long hot deadly summer.. stay out the way.

Reply
7
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

